Woman, Daughter Die After They Jump Before Moving Train in Rajasthan
The woman also left a suicide note in which she alleged that she was being exploited by her husband and in-laws.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Barmer (Raj): A woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic issue by jumping before a moving train along with her four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said.
Mohni Devi (25) jumped before the train along with her daughter Hina near Jasdesar Dham temple here, they said.
Police said no FIR has been lodged so far in connection with the incident.
