Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman, Daughter Found Murdered in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

One of the accused, identified as Vinay, alias Vikrant Nagar, was apprehended on the way to Jaipur after which a team of the Delhi Police has been sent to Rajasthan to bring him back.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman, Daughter Found Murdered in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar
Image for representation

New Delhi: A 65-year-old woman and her daughter were found murdered with stab injuries at their residence in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sumita and her daughter Samrita (25).

On scanning the CCTV footage of the area, police said two men were seen entering and exiting the house.

One of the accused, identified as Vinay, alias Vikrant Nagar, was apprehended on the way to Jaipur after which a team of the Delhi Police has been sent to Rajasthan to bring him back.

"Various clues were developed by analysing the CCTV footage and local intelligence. We coordinated with the Rajasthan Police and with their help, we have apprehended the accused," said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Further investigation will be carried out after the accused is brought to Delhi, the DCP said.

Police said Sumita worked in an event management company while her daughter Samrita was undergoing training in the hospitality sector.

Police were informed about the incident by their neighbours.

The bodies were found in a pool of blood.

The neighbours told police that Sumita's husband had passed away around 20 years ago, a senior police officer said.

It appeared as if the accused were waiting for Samrita, the officer said.

The two men fled in Samrita's car, the officer added, stressing that the accused appeared to be known to her.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram