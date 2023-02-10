A 35-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died after they were hit by a speeding train near here when they were crossing a closed barrier, police officials said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Soni Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, had de-boarded a sharing tempo at the closed railway crossing barrier at Chipiyana in the Bisrakh area along with her daughter Rajnandini around 2.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

“The woman got down from the tempo as the Chipyana gate was closed. She crossed the gate carelessly and was hit by an oncoming train. The woman died on the spot, while her daughter suffered injuries and succumbed during treatment at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad,” a police spokesperson said.

According to another official, the woman lived in the Wavecity area of Ghaziabad and was on her way to visit a relative in Chipiyana when the incident took place.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings were carried out by the local police, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here