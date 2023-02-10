CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusBigg Boss 16Viral NewsLive Cricket
Home » News » India » Woman, Daughter Killed by Train While Crossing Closed Barrier on Foot Near Noida
1-MIN READ

Woman, Daughter Killed by Train While Crossing Closed Barrier on Foot Near Noida

PTI

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 23:37 IST

Noida, India

According to another official, the woman lived in the Wavecity area of Ghaziabad and was on her way to visit a relative in Chipiyana when the incident took place

According to another official, the woman lived in the Wavecity area of Ghaziabad and was on her way to visit a relative in Chipiyana when the incident took place

The woman died on the spot, while her daughter suffered injuries and succumbed during treatment at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died after they were hit by a speeding train near here when they were crossing a closed barrier, police officials said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Soni Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, had de-boarded a sharing tempo at the closed railway crossing barrier at Chipiyana in the Bisrakh area along with her daughter Rajnandini around 2.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

“The woman got down from the tempo as the Chipyana gate was closed. She crossed the gate carelessly and was hit by an oncoming train. The woman died on the spot, while her daughter suffered injuries and succumbed during treatment at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad,” a police spokesperson said.

According to another official, the woman lived in the Wavecity area of Ghaziabad and was on her way to visit a relative in Chipiyana when the incident took place.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings were carried out by the local police, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. accident
  2. death
  3. noida
  4. train
first published:February 10, 2023, 23:33 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 23:37 IST
Read More