Woman Gives Birth to Girl at Thane Station, Making it Railway Clinic's 3rd Delivery

These clinics charge just Re 1 per patient for their services, which are currently available at 12 stations, including Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Wadala Road and Mulund.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:May 5, 2018, 2:54 PM IST
Picture for representation only. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman, who was on her way to a hospital in a local train, delivered a baby girl on Thane railway station platform, making it the third successful delivery by railway’s Emergency Medical Rooms.

Zeba Parveen Ansari had boarded a local train from Titwala to visit Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkophar on Friday evening. However, her contractions intensified at Thane station, following which doctors of Emergency Medical Room attended her and took her to platform number four with the help of GRPF, where Ansari delivered her baby around 12:15 am on Saturday.

According to a relative, the woman had returned home after visiting the hospital on Friday, but experienced labour at 7 pm. Her husband and mother-in-law then decided to take her to the hospital. But by the time they could arrive at the hospital, Ansari’s labour pain intensified and her girl was born at the station.

Soon after the delivery, the mother and newborn baby were shifted to the nearby Thane Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Emergency Medical Room (EMR), or ‘One Rupee Clinics’, have been set up at the select stations on the Central Railway’s suburban section to provide emergency help to rail accident victims and give medical treatment to the general public.

These clinics charge just Re 1 per patient for their services, which are currently available at 12 stations, including Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Wadala Road and Mulund.

The EMR's handled their first delivery at Ghatkopar station in July 2017. The second such case was attended at Dadar station in October 2017.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
