English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Gives Birth to Girl at Thane Station, Making it Railway Clinic's 3rd Delivery
These clinics charge just Re 1 per patient for their services, which are currently available at 12 stations, including Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Wadala Road and Mulund.
Picture for representation only. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman, who was on her way to a hospital in a local train, delivered a baby girl on Thane railway station platform, making it the third successful delivery by railway’s Emergency Medical Rooms.
Zeba Parveen Ansari had boarded a local train from Titwala to visit Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkophar on Friday evening. However, her contractions intensified at Thane station, following which doctors of Emergency Medical Room attended her and took her to platform number four with the help of GRPF, where Ansari delivered her baby around 12:15 am on Saturday.
According to a relative, the woman had returned home after visiting the hospital on Friday, but experienced labour at 7 pm. Her husband and mother-in-law then decided to take her to the hospital. But by the time they could arrive at the hospital, Ansari’s labour pain intensified and her girl was born at the station.
Soon after the delivery, the mother and newborn baby were shifted to the nearby Thane Civil Hospital for further treatment.
Emergency Medical Room (EMR), or ‘One Rupee Clinics’, have been set up at the select stations on the Central Railway’s suburban section to provide emergency help to rail accident victims and give medical treatment to the general public.
These clinics charge just Re 1 per patient for their services, which are currently available at 12 stations, including Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Wadala Road and Mulund.
The EMR's handled their first delivery at Ghatkopar station in July 2017. The second such case was attended at Dadar station in October 2017.
Also Watch
Zeba Parveen Ansari had boarded a local train from Titwala to visit Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkophar on Friday evening. However, her contractions intensified at Thane station, following which doctors of Emergency Medical Room attended her and took her to platform number four with the help of GRPF, where Ansari delivered her baby around 12:15 am on Saturday.
According to a relative, the woman had returned home after visiting the hospital on Friday, but experienced labour at 7 pm. Her husband and mother-in-law then decided to take her to the hospital. But by the time they could arrive at the hospital, Ansari’s labour pain intensified and her girl was born at the station.
Soon after the delivery, the mother and newborn baby were shifted to the nearby Thane Civil Hospital for further treatment.
Emergency Medical Room (EMR), or ‘One Rupee Clinics’, have been set up at the select stations on the Central Railway’s suburban section to provide emergency help to rail accident victims and give medical treatment to the general public.
These clinics charge just Re 1 per patient for their services, which are currently available at 12 stations, including Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Wadala Road and Mulund.
The EMR's handled their first delivery at Ghatkopar station in July 2017. The second such case was attended at Dadar station in October 2017.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer
- Sonam Ki Shaadi Prep Is In Full Swing; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Begin Sangeet Practice
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh