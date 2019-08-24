Woman Delivers Baby in Police Vehicle After Waiting for Ambulance for Over Two Hours
The woman was waiting for an ambulance at Baberu bypass on Friday night, but the ambulance did not reach till midnight.
Image for representation.
Banda (UP): A 21-year-old woman in labour, waiting for an ambulance on road for around two hours, gave birth in a police vehicle that was passing by, police said on Saturday.
Chameli, a resident of Kotwali police station area of Banda district, was waiting for an ambulance at Baberu bypass on Friday night. Till midnight, the ambulance did not reach, Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the sub-inspector of Mataundh police station, who was passing by, took the woman in his vehicle to hospital but before they could reach, Chameli gave birth, the SP said.
The police officer said both, the woman and child, were later admitted to the government hospital here.
When contacted, Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar said, "The issue of non-availability of ambulance has been probed. The ambulance did reach the village, but could not find the patient."
However, Chameli's father Shyamsundar said the ambulance staff had asked them to come to main road and despite waiting there for nearly two hours, the ambulance did not come.
