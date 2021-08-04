Woman Delivers Baby Inside Train With Help of Female Co-Passengers

A woman gave birth to a baby boy, on Tuesday, in a moving train when she was travelling from Gujarat’s Bharuch to Hisar in Haryana. The woman passenger, travelling with her brother, experienced labour pain in the train. Her brother sought help from the female co-passengers. The delivery was completed with the help from female co-passengers who made sure both mother and son were safe.

According to Anil Raina, the Senior Commercial Divisional Manager of North Western Railway, Puja Sharma, a resident of Kundal, Bhiwani was travelling in the S-5 coach of train number 09215 which runs from Mumbai’s Bandra to Hisar. Both the mother and newborn baby were provided medical assistance immediately by the railway authorities. Both the mother and newborn baby are in good health, he added.

Raina informed that at around 7.45 am Puja suffered from labour pain. The TTE of the coach informed the Bikaner railway control room about the matter and asked to provide medical help. The train was about to reach Ratangarh station at that time. Bikaner Railway authorities immediately arranged a medical team with a doctor. But before the arrival of the train at the Ratangarh railway station, the female co-passengers helped Puja for a normal delivery, elaborated Raina.

According to Puja’s brother Ravikant, the train reached Ratangarh station within three to four minutes. A medical team with a doctor was already stationed there. The team, headed by Dr Sitaram of Ratangarh government hospital, checked the woman and declared her healthy. They also provided her with the necessary injections and medicines. Ravikant thanked the railway authorities, including the female co-passengers, saying he was indebted to them and would never forget their help.

