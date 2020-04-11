Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Delivers Baby on Road While Being Taken to Hospital on Bicycle in UP

Police said a passerby informed a Police Response Van (PRV) that rushed the woman to the health centre.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Representative image. (News18)

A woman delivered a baby on the road when she was being taken to a community health centre on a bicycle here, police said on Saturday.

"On the evening of April 9, the woman, a resident of Raghunathpur village, was being taken on a bicycle by her husband to Madnapur community health centre, which was 10 kilometres away. As the couple travelled almost 5 kilometres and reached near Sikandarpur crossing, the woman delivered a baby girl," Superintendent of Police (rural) Aparna Gautam.

She said a passerby informed a Police Response Van (PRV) that rushed the woman to the health centre.

"Meetu Tomar deployed on PRV-1358 with the help of a woman, who was working in the nearby fields, took the woman to Madnapur community health centre. Both the mother and the child are fine," Gautam said.

Tomar has been given a certificate of appreciation, she said.

