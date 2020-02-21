Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Detained in Bengaluru for Holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' Placard

City police chief Bhaskar Rao said she was escorted out of the place as the Vedike members asked her to leave and crowd started gathering.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Woman Detained in Bengaluru for Holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' Placard
Representative image.

Bengaluru: A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a young woman was 'detained' on Friday for holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard at a counter-protest in the city, police said.

Holding the placard with the slogans, she was spotted sitting among the participants of the protest organised by the Hindu Jagaran Vedike against the woman who had shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" on Thursday.

City police chief Bhaskar Rao said she was escorted out of the place as the Vedike members asked her to leave and crowd started gathering.

"She has been now been taken into custody for her own safety along with the placard... we will find out her background, where she has come from and who are behind her

among other things," Rao told reporters, adding she did not raise any slogan.

The "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" slogans were written in both Kannada and English in the placard held by her.

To a question if she would be arrested, the Commissioner said let the investigation be held. "It is too early as she has just been taken into custody," he added.

Last evening, Amulya Leona had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering, prompting him to denounce her act.

After being removed from the stage, she was later arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody.

An upset Owaisi had said he would not have participated in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act had he known that the woman had been invited for the event and asserted his party had no links with her.

