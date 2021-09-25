CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Dies After Eating 'Pani Puri' in Tamil Nadu, Police File Case

The woman ate the snack, vomitted and fell unconscious. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A 34-year-old woman died after consuming ‘pani puri’ offered by her brother, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Rohini, a spinster, living with her parents at Gandhinagar here was offered the snack her brother bought on Thursday. She ate the snack, vomitted and fell unconscious, they said. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

A case was registered and enquiry with family members was on, they said.

first published:September 25, 2021, 16:54 IST