Woman Dies after Fire Breaks Out in Shop in UP's Shamli

PTI

Last Updated: September 09, 2022, 13:45 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Villagers tried to douse the fire, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

A 35-year-old woman was charred to death in a fire at a shop in Shamli district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident happened in Bhesani Islampur village around 2 am, local Thanbhawan police station SHO Anil Kumar said.

The victim, Farida, was sleeping in the shop while her husband Sajid was in the upper storey when the fire broke out, he said, adding that the man has been detained for questioning.

Villagers tried to douse the fire, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sajid claimed that the fire broke out in his grocery shop due to an electrical short-circuit, they said.

first published:September 09, 2022, 13:45 IST
last updated:September 09, 2022, 13:45 IST