Woman Dies After Jumping off 16th-floor Flat in Greater Noida

A 35-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West) in the early hours on Tuesday, police said.

The woman lived with her husband in Eco Village- 3 society under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

“The local police station was alerted around 3.30 am that a woman had jumped off her apartment in the high-rise society. Soon a team rushed there, the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem," a police official said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

