INDIA

1-MIN READ

Woman Dies after Running into Glass Door at Bank in Kerala

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
In a freak incident, a 46-year-old woman died when she accidentally ran into the glass door of a nationalised bank after completing her work, police said.

The glass door was broken in the impact of the accidental hit and a damaged piece allegedly pierced her abdomen, police said. The profusely bleeding woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

She was identified as Beena Jiju Paul from Cheranellur.

The woman hit the door when she ran out of the bank after completing her transactions there, police said.

Her body was later shifted to mortuary of the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. It will be handed over to her family after post-mortem on Tuesday, police added.

