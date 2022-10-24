CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » India » Woman Dies After Swarm of Wasps Sting her in Karnataka
1-MIN READ

Woman Dies After Swarm of Wasps Sting her in Karnataka

PTI

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 11:33 IST

Mangalore, India

The daily wage worker was stung by a swarm of wasps in Karnataka. (Representational Photo)

The daily wage worker was stung by a swarm of wasps in Karnataka. (Representational Photo)

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside. A swarm of wasps in the twigs she had collected stung her.

A woman died after getting stung by a swarm of wasps at Bantwal in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

Meenakshi, a daily wage worker, was attacked by wasps two days ago while she was collecting dry twigs by the roadside. A swarm of wasps in the twigs she had collected stung her.

She ran to a nearby house for first aid from where she was taken to a private hospital in Deralakatte.

The woman failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 24, 2022, 11:33 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 11:33 IST