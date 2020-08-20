INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Woman Dies after Tree Uprooted by Rain Falls on Her in Uttarakhand

Representative image.

Representative image.

The incident took place in Dadholi village of the district, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
Share this:

A 46-year-old woman died after a tree uprooted by heavy rains fell on her in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Dadholi village of the district, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

The woman has been identified as Vimla Negi, it said.

Next Story
Loading