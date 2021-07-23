Woman Dies By Suicide in Una Few Days After Husband Returns Home From Abroad

A rather strange case has come to light in the Una district in Himachal Pradesh. A woman, whose husband returned home from abroad just a few days ago, has died by suicide and this left many people perplexed.

The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Tahat Pallia village under the Jole Police Station, died by suicide and the reason behind the incident is not known yet. The woman has been identified as Manju Devi. Police rushed to the scene as soon as they received the information and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is going on.

Manju was staying with her parents and returned to her in-law’s place just a few days before her husband’s arrival. Her husband Omkar Singh is doing a job abroad and he returned home on a short vacation recently. However, in a tragic turn of events she hanged herself to death in a room of her house on Thursday morning. When the other family members broke the door open, they found her hanging from a fan.

The sequence of events has been confirmed by the local police station in-charge Ramesh Kumar. He also informed that the dead body has been sent for post-mortem and that the police are in the process of questioning all suspects. The investigation will cover all possible angels, he informed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here