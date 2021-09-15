Woman Dies During Anti-encroachment Drive by Authorities in Rajasthan; Kin Allege Foul Play

A 52-year-old woman who allegedly tried to stop an anti-encroachment drive by the district authority here died on Wednesday, police said. The woman, Chamelibai Malav, stood before a JCB or earth moving machine and tried to stop the anti-encroachment drive. She was took aside by the district officials and made to sit at a place, but she collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Talera SDM Kamal Meena said.

However, the decased’s family and locals alleged that she was pushed by a woman police constable which led to her hitting against the JCB machine. The aggrieved family members and local political leaders also protested outside the community health centre at Talera and blocked traffic on the road.

They also refused to conduct the post-mortem examination until the erring officials were suspended and adequate compensation was given to them. SP (Bundi) Shivraj Meena said he is trying to convince the family members not to create hurdles for the general public and agree to conduct the post-mortem examination.

BJP worker Nirmal Malav, a relative of the deceased woman, also demanded justice for her and claimed that she was thrashed by the officials due to which she collapsed and later died.

