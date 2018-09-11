English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Dies in Patna Hospital’s ICU After ‘Air Conditioning Fails’
According to the attendants, 45-year-old Pushpa Devi died after the AC at the hospital remained non-operational for fourteen hours.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Patna: A woman admitted in Intensive Care Unit of Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences died on Tuesday allegedly because of non-functional air conditioning system.
According to the attendants, 45-year-old Pushpa Devi died after the AC at the hospital remained non-operational for fourteen hours.
The hospital administration accepted that the AC system had failed but denied it was the reason for the death. Pushpa Devi was in critical condition and died because of kidney failure, the hospital maintained.
However, a relative of the deceased, alleged that Devi died of suffocation owing to the AC failure.
Sources in the hospital said three staff were pressed into action to rectify the fault in the cooling system.
Meanwhile, another patient battling for life in the ICU, has been shifted to a different ward. The attendants were compelled to use hand-made fans to ease the discomfort of patient.
The ICU of the hospital was recently inaugurated by the state health minister Mangal Pandey.
According to the attendants, 45-year-old Pushpa Devi died after the AC at the hospital remained non-operational for fourteen hours.
The hospital administration accepted that the AC system had failed but denied it was the reason for the death. Pushpa Devi was in critical condition and died because of kidney failure, the hospital maintained.
However, a relative of the deceased, alleged that Devi died of suffocation owing to the AC failure.
Sources in the hospital said three staff were pressed into action to rectify the fault in the cooling system.
Meanwhile, another patient battling for life in the ICU, has been shifted to a different ward. The attendants were compelled to use hand-made fans to ease the discomfort of patient.
The ICU of the hospital was recently inaugurated by the state health minister Mangal Pandey.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
- 10 Years After Jazzy Launch, It is Time For Apple to Reboot The MacBook Air
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...