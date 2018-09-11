Woman Dies in Patna Hospital’s ICU After ‘Air Conditioning Fails’

A woman admitted in Intensive Care Unit of Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences died on Tuesday allegedly because of non-functional air conditioning system.According to the attendants, 45-year-old Pushpa Devi died after the AC at the hospital remained non-operational for fourteen hours.The hospital administration accepted that the AC system had failed but denied it was the reason for the death. Pushpa Devi was in critical condition and died because of kidney failure, the hospital maintained.However, a relative of the deceased, alleged that Devi died of suffocation owing to the AC failure.Sources in the hospital said three staff were pressed into action to rectify the fault in the cooling system.Meanwhile, another patient battling for life in the ICU, has been shifted to a different ward. The attendants were compelled to use hand-made fans to ease the discomfort of patient.The ICU of the hospital was recently inaugurated by the state health minister Mangal Pandey.