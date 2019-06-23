Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

One Women Dies, Ten People Hospitalised After Consuming Toddy in Azamgarh, Say Police

Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said some people, mostly farm labourers, consumed adulterated toddy on Saturday after sowing paddy.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Women Dies, Ten People Hospitalised After Consuming Toddy in Azamgarh, Say Police
Representative Image.
Loading...

Azamgarh: A 40-year-old woman died and 10 other persons were taken ill after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in Bilriyaganj area of the district, police said Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said some people, mostly farm labourers, consumed adulterated toddy on Saturday after sowing paddy.

"After consuming the brew, they began falling sick one after one and by midnight,10 persons were hospitalised," said Singh.

"The woman, Raji died on way to hospital," he said.

The SP said the toddy seller, Ram Jiawan, is absconding and the police are trying to nab him.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram