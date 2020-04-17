Woman Dies Waiting in Queue to Get Covid-19 Relief from Telangana Bank
The woman, who has a history of strokes, was sitting under a tree near the rural bank when she collapsed and died, they said.
Image for representative purposes only. (Image: PTI)
A 47-year-old woman died on Friday while waiting in a queue to withdraw Rs 1,500 COVID-19 lockdown relief provided by the Telangana government, from a bank at a village in Kamareddy district, police said.
A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and further probe was in progress.
Announcing the lockdown, the state government had said all families holding food security card would be given a one-time support of Rs 1,500 to meet the expenditure for purchasing essentials such as dal and vegetables.
The government had also announced 12 kgs of rice per person to all food security card holders.
