Woman Doctor Hangs Self in Rajasthan, Family Accuses Five Colleagues of Abetment of Suicide

Resident doctor Sakshi Gupta of the government-run Mahila Chikitsalya, Sanganeri Gate, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
Woman Doctor Hangs Self in Rajasthan, Family Accuses Five Colleagues of Abetment of Suicide
Representative image.
Jaipur: A 24-year-old woman doctor allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room here, police said Wednesday.

Resident doctor Sakshi Gupta of the government-run Mahila Chikitsalya, Sanganeri Gate, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room Wednesday, SHO, Sanganeri Gate, Raisar Singh said. No suicide note was found there, he added.

However, the family members of the deceased filed a police complaint against five doctors for alleged abetment of suicide of Gupta, ACP, Gandhi Nagar, Nawab Khan said.

A case has been registered against the five doctors, he added.

The post-mortem of the body will be conducted on Thursday, the SHO said.

Superintendent of Mahila Chikitsalya Dr Asha Meena said Gupta, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, had taken admission in the postgraduate degree programme in the gynaecology department in May this year.

