Woman Doctor Molested By Her 2 Colleagues At COVID-19 Facility

Two doctors have been booked for allegedly molesting their woman colleague working in a COVID- 19 facility in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday. In her complaint, the doctor said she was touched in an inappropriate manner on several occasions by the two doctors in the last few days, a Shivajinagar police station officer said.

“A woman doctor approached us with a complaint that she was molested by two doctors on multiple occasions in the last few days. We have registered a case and our investigation is on,” he said. A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said the two accused doctors were hired by an agency which is managing the said facility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 27, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
