Woman Drives Car Close to Maharashtra CM's Convoy, Cops Say Act Didn't Seem Intentional

A woman drove her car in an obstructive manner when the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was passing through Malabar Hill in south Mumbai on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place around 7 pm and the woman may have panicked and driven the car across the road while the convoy was approaching, he said.

No case was registered as the act didn’t seem intentional, but the woman has been summoned for questioning as part of the inquiry, the Malabar Hill police station official informed.

