Woman Driving Under Influence of Alcohol Runs Over Man in MP's Jabalpur

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday under Gorabazar police station limits, an official said.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Woman Driving Under Influence of Alcohol Runs Over Man in MP's Jabalpur
Jabalpur: A woman driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol knocked down and killed a pedestrian in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday under Gorabazar police station limits, an official said.

"The car driven by a woman identified as 40-year-old Ramandeep hit Krishna Swami (24) in Bilhari area. A test conducted on the accused showed she was under the influence of liquor. We have arrested her and seized the car," Gorabazar police station official Santosh Patel said.

