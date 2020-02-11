Woman Driving Under Influence of Alcohol Runs Over Man in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A woman driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol knocked down and killed a pedestrian in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Monday under Gorabazar police station limits, an official said.

"The car driven by a woman identified as 40-year-old Ramandeep hit Krishna Swami (24) in Bilhari area. A test conducted on the accused showed she was under the influence of liquor. We have arrested her and seized the car," Gorabazar police station official Santosh Patel said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.