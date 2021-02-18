Woman Elopes With Minor Girl In UP, Held On Charge Of Kidnapping

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 17: A woman has been arrested here on charges of kidnapping after she ran away with a minor girl from her college to Punjab’s Ludhiana in a bid to get married to her, police said on Wednesday. Both of them are from the Sahjanwa area here and are NCC cadets studying in the same college, they said, adding that they had run away a week ago.

The arrest came after the duo was brought back to Gorakhpur by the police on Tuesday. The cops said they were acting on a complaint by the family of the minor girl who accused the woman of kidnapping her. “The woman has been sent to jail as the family of the minor girl accused her of kidnapping their daughter. The action was taken on the basis of a case of kidnapping and not on the basis of same-sex live-in, and no action would have been taken if both were adults,” Piprouli police post in-charge Sub-Inspector Abhishek Rai said.

