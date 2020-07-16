Woman Employee of Delhi's Balak Ram Hospital Jumps from Third Floor, Dies

A 53-year-old woman employee of Balak Ram Hospital in north Delhi's Timarpur area ended her life on Thursday by allegedly jumping from the third floor of the facility, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Delhi's Dhaka village, they said.

After first-aid, the woman was rushed to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman had jumped from the third floor of the hospital as she was suffering from depression. The body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy, police said.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, police added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash were scheduled to inaugurate an Isolation Ward at the hospital which was postponed, the Delhi BJP said.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)