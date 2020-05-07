INDIA

1-MIN READ

Woman Files Harassment Case against Shantikunj Chief in Delhi; Accused Calls it Conspiracy

Representative image.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
New Delhi: A case has been filed at Vivek Vihar police station here against Gayatri Pariwar and Shantikunj Haridwar Chief Pranav Pandya and his wife.

The victim, a native of Chhattigarh and currently staying in Delhi, in the "Zero" FIR, has accused the Pandya couple of harassment while Pandya termed the accusation as baseless.

While talking to media in Haridwar on Wednesday, Pandya said, "The allegations are baseless and all is being done as per plot. We will prove the charges wrong at the appropriate time."

According to the FIR lodged at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi on May 5, 2020, "Pranav Pandya started harassing the victim soon after she started working in Shantikunj kitchen in 2010. When she told others about it, they threatened her and asked her to stay quiet."

She was harassed till 2014 after which she went to her home. When she tried to file a complaint against the accused, they threatened her over the phone.

The victim has demanded a CBI probe into the matter. According to the statement of the victim, she has been staying in Delhi since March 22 due to lockdown. In the FIR, the victim mentioned that she has also sent a complaint to the National Commission for Women via email on April 7.

The Delhi police also got the victim's medical done at Hedgewar hospital. A copy of the medical report and "Zero" FIR was sent to Haridwar Kotwali police station.

IANS tried to contact Pranav Pandya but he couldn't be contacted. However, sources close to Pandya also termed the entire case as a conspiracy. They said, "She is trying to blackmail Pandya and wants to extract money from last 10 years. Since, she couldn't succeed in her intentions she started defaming him. We will take up the matter to the Supreme Court to prove the entire case wrong."

"Some foreigners are also involved behind this conspiracy as they have an eye on the funds of the Ashram Trust. We will never let their evil intentions fulfilled. People behind the matter knew that they will be ousted from the ashram after the lockdown so they hatched a conspiracy soon," they added.

