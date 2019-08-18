Woman Force to Eat Human Excreta in Nepal After Being Branded as 'Witch'
A group of five women beat the victim and force-fed her human excreta at Birta village of Bhangaha area in Mahottari district on Monday, police said.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Kathmandu: A 35-year-old woman in Nepal was allegedly thrashed and forced to eat human faeces by a group of villagers in the latest attack linked to accusations of witchcraft, police said on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as Sabita Devi, Poshila Danuwar, Indra Devi Singh Danuwar, Sukeshwori Devi and Rajeshree Anuwar, Superintendent of Police Shyam Krishna Adhikari said.
Sukeshwori and Rajashree have been taken into police custody, he said, adding that they have initiated an investigation into the matter.
The practice of accusing women of being witches and assaulting or killing them is still common is some parts of Nepal, although it is illegal.
