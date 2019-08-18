Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Force to Eat Human Excreta in Nepal After Being Branded as 'Witch'

A group of five women beat the victim and force-fed her human excreta at Birta village of Bhangaha area in Mahottari district on Monday, police said.

PTI

August 18, 2019
Woman Force to Eat Human Excreta in Nepal After Being Branded as 'Witch'
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Kathmandu: A 35-year-old woman in Nepal was allegedly thrashed and forced to eat human faeces by a group of villagers in the latest attack linked to accusations of witchcraft, police said on Sunday.

A group of five women beat the victim and force-fed her human excreta at Birta village of Bhangaha area in Mahottari district on Monday, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sabita Devi, Poshila Danuwar, Indra Devi Singh Danuwar, Sukeshwori Devi and Rajeshree Anuwar, Superintendent of Police Shyam Krishna Adhikari said.

Sukeshwori and Rajashree have been taken into police custody, he said, adding that they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The practice of accusing women of being witches and assaulting or killing them is still common is some parts of Nepal, although it is illegal.

