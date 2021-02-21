Woman Forced to Drink Liquor, Gang-raped in Farmhouse in MP's Shahdol District

A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by four persons in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday. She was abducted in a four-wheeler, forced to drink liquor in a farmhouse in Gadaghat area under Jaitpur police station limits and then gang-raped on February 18 and 19, said Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaish.

"On February 20, the four accused dumped her in front of her house. She filed a police complaint on Sunday. The victim was first taken to Jaitpur health centre and then shifted to the district hospital for treatment," he added.

The four were booked on Sunday, and police are verifying if one of them is the functionary of a political party, the Additional SP said. Efforts are underway to nab the four accused, he added.