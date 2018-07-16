Woman Forced to Sleep With Father-in-law Under Nikah Halala, Faces Death Threats for Speaking Out

Just when the Supreme Court is gearing up to hear arguments on Nikah Halala, another victim has come forward saying she was given divorce multiple times and was forced to consummate marriages with several men.Shabina, who lives in Bareilly, said she received threats that she would be declared an outcast and also threats to her life from “members of her community” after she revolted against the practice.Narrating her ordeal, she said that her husband had first given her instant talaq. Thereafter, she was forced to marry her father-in-law and consummate the marriage as part of Nikah Halala as she had to marry her first husband again after getting a divorce from her father-in-law.However, her ordeal did not end there. After marrying her first husband again, Shabina was again given divorce and this time she was being forced to marry her brother-in-law. But this time, she decided enough is enough.She approached Nida Khan, who had married into the influential Dargah Aala Hazrat family, and the two went to the media to highlight their plight. Nida Khan had also met the same fate as that of Shabina. She was also a victim of triple talaq and has been fighting against it for quite some time.Both Nida and Shabina have now lodged a case in the local police station against five individuals after receiving death threats.The two alleged that the local clerics have said that “people who do not follow Shariat are automatically considered out of the Islam” and those who raise their voice against Shariat will face ““dire consequences”.SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said that a case has been registered. “The orders for investigation have been given,” he said.Bareilly’s Shekhar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam said people opining against Shariat and critiquing Halala are doing so to gain media attention.“Some people are giving statements against Talaq and Halala just to gain media attention. We do not need to throw anyone out of Islam, people who speak against Shariat are automatically considered out of Islam,” said the cleric.The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging Nikah Halala and Polygamy from July 20.