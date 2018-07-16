English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Forced to Sleep With Father-in-law Under Nikah Halala, Faces Death Threats for Speaking Out
Shabina, who lives in Bareilly, said she received threats to her life from “members of her community” after she revolted against the practice.
(Representation Image/REUTERS)
Lucknow: Just when the Supreme Court is gearing up to hear arguments on Nikah Halala, another victim has come forward saying she was given divorce multiple times and was forced to consummate marriages with several men.
Shabina, who lives in Bareilly, said she received threats that she would be declared an outcast and also threats to her life from “members of her community” after she revolted against the practice.
Narrating her ordeal, she said that her husband had first given her instant talaq. Thereafter, she was forced to marry her father-in-law and consummate the marriage as part of Nikah Halala as she had to marry her first husband again after getting a divorce from her father-in-law.
However, her ordeal did not end there. After marrying her first husband again, Shabina was again given divorce and this time she was being forced to marry her brother-in-law. But this time, she decided enough is enough.
She approached Nida Khan, who had married into the influential Dargah Aala Hazrat family, and the two went to the media to highlight their plight. Nida Khan had also met the same fate as that of Shabina. She was also a victim of triple talaq and has been fighting against it for quite some time.
Both Nida and Shabina have now lodged a case in the local police station against five individuals after receiving death threats.
The two alleged that the local clerics have said that “people who do not follow Shariat are automatically considered out of the Islam” and those who raise their voice against Shariat will face ““dire consequences”.
SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said that a case has been registered. “The orders for investigation have been given,” he said.
Bareilly’s Shekhar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam said people opining against Shariat and critiquing Halala are doing so to gain media attention.
“Some people are giving statements against Talaq and Halala just to gain media attention. We do not need to throw anyone out of Islam, people who speak against Shariat are automatically considered out of Islam,” said the cleric.
The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging Nikah Halala and Polygamy from July 20.
Also Watch
Shabina, who lives in Bareilly, said she received threats that she would be declared an outcast and also threats to her life from “members of her community” after she revolted against the practice.
Narrating her ordeal, she said that her husband had first given her instant talaq. Thereafter, she was forced to marry her father-in-law and consummate the marriage as part of Nikah Halala as she had to marry her first husband again after getting a divorce from her father-in-law.
However, her ordeal did not end there. After marrying her first husband again, Shabina was again given divorce and this time she was being forced to marry her brother-in-law. But this time, she decided enough is enough.
She approached Nida Khan, who had married into the influential Dargah Aala Hazrat family, and the two went to the media to highlight their plight. Nida Khan had also met the same fate as that of Shabina. She was also a victim of triple talaq and has been fighting against it for quite some time.
Both Nida and Shabina have now lodged a case in the local police station against five individuals after receiving death threats.
The two alleged that the local clerics have said that “people who do not follow Shariat are automatically considered out of the Islam” and those who raise their voice against Shariat will face ““dire consequences”.
SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said that a case has been registered. “The orders for investigation have been given,” he said.
Bareilly’s Shekhar Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam said people opining against Shariat and critiquing Halala are doing so to gain media attention.
“Some people are giving statements against Talaq and Halala just to gain media attention. We do not need to throw anyone out of Islam, people who speak against Shariat are automatically considered out of Islam,” said the cleric.
The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging Nikah Halala and Polygamy from July 20.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics