Woman Forced to Strip in Front of Father-in-Law Over Dowry, Commits Suicide

A heart-wrenching case of dowry death has come to light in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

A heart-wrenching case of dowry death has come to light in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The woman died by suicide after being harassed by her in-laws to the point where she was stripped naked in front of her father-in-law. The woman consumed poison which led to her death. Before dying, she made her plight known through a video that has now gone viral. Her father has filed a report against nine people, including her husband, accusing them of abetting his daughter’s suicide.

SHO Sunil Choudhary said Bhairulal, a resident of Bagore, has alleged in an FIR that his 18-year-old daughter Priya was forced to take her life by her in-laws. The FIR mentions that Priya was married on 26 April 2021 to Mukesh Sansi, who is a resident of Pander area of Bhilwara. After 20 days of marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry and even beat her up. Due to this, she returned home for a while, before going back to her in-laws again.

On July 20, Priya’s in-laws assaulted her badly. Two days later, on July 22 she consumed poison in her bedroom. She was brought to a hospital for treatment but she could not be saved. The police have registered a case of dowry harassment against nine people.

In the video, Priya has accused her in-laws of severe physical torture.S he said that she was stripped of her clothes in front of her father-in-law, leading her to consume poison. There was another video she recorded in the hospital where she was admitted.

July 26, 2021