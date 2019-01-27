English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Found Dead in Gurugram House Bed Box Was Pregnant
The body of the deceased, Babita, hailing from Gaya in Bihar, was found in the bed storage in the rented room she was living in with her husband Rajesh.
Representative image.
Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman, whose semi-decomposed body was recovered from the bed storage in the house she was living here on Saturday, was pregnant, says a forensic expert.
The body of the deceased, Babita, hailing from Gaya in Bihar, was found in the bed storage in the rented room she was living in with her husband Rajesh.
"The murdered woman was one and a half months pregnant. She was strangled to death and rope marks are visible on her neck," senior forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted an autopsy on the body, told IANS.
Babita's body was found on Saturday (January 26) after her neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the house.
Rajesh, a cab driver, who hails from Alwar district in Rajasthan, has been missing since Monday this week.
Police said that the couple married around eight months ago.
Babita was a divorcee and the children from her first husband live with her parents in Jal Vihar area of Sector 46 here.
"Prima facie investigation revealed that Rajesh doubted his wife's character, and this led to her murder," a police officer said.
"Our teams are conducting raids searching for Rajesh," the officer added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The body of the deceased, Babita, hailing from Gaya in Bihar, was found in the bed storage in the rented room she was living in with her husband Rajesh.
"The murdered woman was one and a half months pregnant. She was strangled to death and rope marks are visible on her neck," senior forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted an autopsy on the body, told IANS.
Babita's body was found on Saturday (January 26) after her neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the house.
Rajesh, a cab driver, who hails from Alwar district in Rajasthan, has been missing since Monday this week.
Police said that the couple married around eight months ago.
Babita was a divorcee and the children from her first husband live with her parents in Jal Vihar area of Sector 46 here.
"Prima facie investigation revealed that Rajesh doubted his wife's character, and this led to her murder," a police officer said.
"Our teams are conducting raids searching for Rajesh," the officer added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Asks 'How's the Josh?' As She Watches 'Uri' with War Veterans
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- URI Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Outperforms 'Sanju', 'Padmaavat' & 'Simmba'
- Polar Movie Review: This Netflix Film is Sadistic, Sadomasochistic & Downright Stupid
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results