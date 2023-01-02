Woman Found Dead on Greater Noida's Eastern Peripheral Highway, Identity Yet to be Ascertained

The dead body of an unidentified woman was found lying on the Eastern Peripheral highway in Greater Noida on Monday morning. Upon receiving information about the incident, Uttar Pradesh Police was quick to take action and immediately reached the spot.

According to Abhishek Verma, DSP Greater Noida, Dadri Police Station first got a call. “When Police reached the spot, they found injury marks on the hands, head and feet of the deceased woman. The footprints of a Truck tyre were also found at the scene," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

During the preliminary investigation, police learned that woman apparently died after being hit by a heavy object. “Police is attempting to establish the identity of the deceased woman," Verma said.

According to reports, locals had informed the police when they found the dead body lying on the highway. Police said that efforts to identify the woman were underway and their teams were checking the CCTV footage of the area, a Hindustan Times report said.

