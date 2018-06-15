GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Woman Found Dead With Feet Chopped Off On Premises of Hyderabad Mental Health Institute

The deceased was aged between 45 and 50, police said, adding that they suspect she was strangulated.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Found Dead With Feet Chopped Off On Premises of Hyderabad Mental Health Institute
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman with her feet chopped off was found on the premises of the Institute of Mental Health at Eragadda here, police said on Friday.

The body was noticed at an isolated spot on the institute premises by some passersby and police were informed.

The deceased was aged between 45 and 50, police said.

“We suspect she was strangulated,” assistant commissioner of police Vijay Kumar said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You