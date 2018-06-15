English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Found Dead With Feet Chopped Off On Premises of Hyderabad Mental Health Institute
The deceased was aged between 45 and 50, police said, adding that they suspect she was strangulated.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman with her feet chopped off was found on the premises of the Institute of Mental Health at Eragadda here, police said on Friday.
The body was noticed at an isolated spot on the institute premises by some passersby and police were informed.
The deceased was aged between 45 and 50, police said.
“We suspect she was strangulated,” assistant commissioner of police Vijay Kumar said.
