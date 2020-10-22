Woman Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Noida

News18 Logo

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree here on Wednesday, two days after she went missing, police said. According to the police, the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons. The woman lived with her family in Hoshiarpur (Noida). On Monday, she left her home without informing anyone. The next day her father approached the local Sector 49 police station with a missing complaint and an FIR was lodged, a police spokesperson said.

However, the woman’s body was found hanging from a tree in a vacant plot of land near her house on Wednesday. A dupatta was used as a noose. Her family members immediately informed the police, the spokesperson said. The body was later taken into police custody and sent for post mortem, according to the officer. No fresh complaint has been made by her family, the officer said.

  First Published: October 22, 2020, 12:51 IST
