Woman Gang-raped After Her Toddler Taken Hostage at Gunpoint in MP Village
Woman Gang-raped After Her Toddler Taken Hostage at Gunpoint in MP Village

The accused Vikram (28) and Krishna Sharma (30) threatened to kill the complainant's three-year-old son with a gun and raped her by taking turns, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said quoting the FIR.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a village under Mehgaon police station, around 40 km away from the Bhind district headquarter, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was raped by two men who held her three-year-old son hostage at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday.

A case of rape was registered and search is on to trace the accused duo, he added.

Read all the Latest News

Tags
first published:March 26, 2022, 14:30 IST