Mysore Woman Gang Raped by Four Unidentified Men; Boyfriend Bludgeoned With Stone

In a shocking incident, four unidentified assailants gang raped a woman in Karnataka’s Mysore city on Wednesday. The incident took place in Lingambudhi Palya, which falls on the outskirts of the city, as the victim and her boyfriend were heading home after work.The accused reportedly apprehended the girl after her boyfriend stopped the bike to relieve himself.They dragged her away from the main road and sexually assaulted her. The boyfriend attempted to stop the miscreants but was then bludgeoned with a stone.Both were taken to a government hospital and the victims are said to be in a stable condition.A case has been registered with the Mysore district police and eight special teams have been deployed by SP Amit Singh to nab the accused. Amit Singh told News18 that a search is on for the four accused persons.The police recorded the victim’s statement in which she had explained the horrifying incident. The accused were said to have been consuming alcohol when victims’ stopped their bike. The gang fled after committing the crime.Since it was dark when the incident occurred, the victims were unable to describe the features of the accused persons. Police are now relying on mobile phone locations to track the gang.