Woman Gang-raped, Husband Thrashed in Odisha; All Accused including 2 Minors Arrested Within 24 Hrs

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men including two minors in front of her husband on late Monday night in Odisha’s Baleshwar. The police arrested all six accused within 24 hours. Weapons, mobile phones, money and scooters have been seized from them.

The woman hailing from the Godhibasa area was returning home along with her husband from the railway station. The accused persons first thrashed the man before raping his wife. The couple had filed a complaint with Sahadevkhunta police following which the police arrested six persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manas Deo had earlier said several cases have been registered in different police stations against the accused. “There are multiple cases against them in various police stations like looting and extortion. Accused identified as Duma alias Falkha Murmu, Chuin alias Bula Sahu, Bapun alias Kanak Singh, and Sonu alias Devendra Singh. The other two accused are minors,” he said.

