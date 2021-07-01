Bihar Woman gang-raped, Husband Files Complaint After Accused Circulate Her Video

Six people have been accused of gang-raping a married woman in Bihar’s Chapra district. The incident occurred on June 23 in the Avtar Nagar police station area of the district. The incident came to light after the victim’s husband received the viral video of the gang rape on his mobile phone.

The woman has lodged a complaint with police that six men raped her and recorded the video of the incident. The police are investigating the matter and the accused are still at large.

The medical examination of the woman was done at Chapra Sadar Hospital. However, the police refrained from revealing anything in this matter.

According to police, on the night of June 23, when the woman had gone out to answer nature’s call she was abducted by the accused. The men raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything about the incident. The woman was terrified and even after 7 days of the incident she did not tell anyone about it.

Meanwhile, the video of gang-rape incident was being shared on messaging groups and her husband came to know about the whole incident. He talked to his wife about the incident and they decided to lodge a police complaint.

The woman in her complaint has given names of the accused persons but the police hasn’t been able to nab they yet.

