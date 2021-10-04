Woman Gang-raped In Central Delhi's ITO Area, Autorickshaw Driver Arrested

New Delhi, Oct 3: An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a woman in Central Delhi’s ITO area, police said on Sunday. The 27-year-old woman, in her statement to police, had alleged that she was raped by the autorickshaw driver and three others near ITO after she boarded the vehicle from the Khajuri Khas area in northeast Delhi for Kashmere Gate on Saturday morning.

The driver then dropped her at Kashmere Gate, the woman had told the police. According to the police, the victim hails from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Delhi for some work. The woman has complained that she was taken to a room near ITO-Yamuna bridge where she was gang-raped, a police officer said. During interrogation, the autorickshaw driver claimed that he had only called one of his friends but the woman alleged that there were two more men there, he said.

Based on the woman’s complaint at the IP Estate police station, a case of gang rape was registered and her medication examination was also conducted, the officer said. The woman is stated to be stable. Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

