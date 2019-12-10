Woman Gang-raped, Killed in Rajasthan, Case Registered Against Six People
The six people -- identified as Zahid, Naseem, Tahir, Amar Singh, Banno and Balu -- were booked after a complaint was lodged against them by the woman's father.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Jaipur: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday. The woman's body was found hanged from a tree at Roshiaka village in the district on Monday, after which a case was registered against six people, they said.
Police said the woman's husband, a truck driver, was away from home when the incident took place.
The six people -- identified as Zahid, Naseem, Tahir, Amar Singh, Banno and Balu -- were booked after a complaint was lodged against them by the woman's father, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kaman police station Dharmesh Dayma said.
No arrest has been made so far in the case, he added. The woman's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem, the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Important to Probe Conflict of Interest of Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand, Says Jwala Gutta
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack
- Reporter Catches Her Ex Cheating through an 'Unusual' Fitbit Activity at 4 AM