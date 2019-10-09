Woman Gang Raped, Poisoned and Burnt With Cigarettes by Ex-Husband, His Nephews in MP

Bhopal: A woman was gang raped and allegedly poisoned in front of her two-year-old daughter by her former husband, along with two other men in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused signed her with cigarettes after sexually assaulting her. The police have arrested the four involved in the incident.

Speaking to the media, the woman said that her ex-husband had recently thrashed her current partner and that she was a key witness in the case. The man was allegedly pressurizing her to turn hostile in the court and raped her after she declined to buckle under pressure.

The incident occurred on Monday when the women and her daughter were at the market, from where her ex-husband along with his sister, brother in law and two nephews abducted her and took her to a desolated farm house.

The two nephews and the main accused consumed alcohol before they gang-raped her, forcibly fed her pesticides and then dumped her on a deserted street.

After the locals spotted her unconscious on the road, they informed the police. The woman was rushed to the nearby government hospital in Taal and was later referred to Ratlam district hospital.

Gaurav Tiwari, the Superintendent of Police Ratlam said that the accused have been booked under several charges including physical assault, gang rape, abduction and others. Four of the accused have been arrested by police while the woman who accompanied them is still on the run.

