Woman, Gang-Raped, Tortured in Bengaluru, Accused Record the Act

A gang of six, including a woman, have been arrested in Bengaluru after a video circulated on social media showed them attacking torturing a young girl and inserting a bottle in her private parts. She was allegedly also gang-raped by the accused later.

The crime, which allegedly took place in Ramamurthy Nagar six days ago, led to massive outrage on social media with people demanding immediate action against the accused.

The accused were nabbed and have been identified as Sagar, Mohemmed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babu, and Hakeel. The woman seen in the video is absconding.

“On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts as disclosed during the interrogation of the accused persons, a case of rape, assault and other relevant provisions of the law, has been generated against the accused," the Bengaluru police said in a statement.

The police said all five accused are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. “Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking," it said.

According to an NDTV report, the woman is currently in another state and a team has been sent to fetch her. Once she is back, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate.

The report further said the accused and the victim hailed from Bangladesh and had been living in a rented house in Bengaluru. They were involved in a prostitution racket and the victim had eloped with the money. The kingpin of the racket managed to traced her and assaulted her when she refused to return the money.

