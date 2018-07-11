English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Gangraped by 4 Hotel Employees in Bhopal
The incident occurred when the victim, who hails from Mandla district, was called to the hotel on the pretext of being provided with a job. Police have said that the hunt for two other accused is on.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Bhopal: A woman was allegedly gang-raped at a prominent hotel in Bhopal on Tuesday by four of its employees. Police have arrested two of the four accused.
The incident occurred when the victim, who hails from Mandla district, was called to the hotel on the pretext of being provided with a job. Police have said that the hunt for two other accused is on.
Another incident of rape has been reported on Wednesday from Raisen, around 45 km from Bhopal, where a minor was allegedly raped by two men.
The 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men as she went into the jungle to relieve herself. The accused, identified as Rammu and Billa, forced her to consume alcohol before sexually assaulting her. The accused fled the spot.
The victim was found lying unconscious. The police have booked the two accused under charges of sexual assault.
In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped by an acquaintance in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Ironically, Sagar is the hometown of Home minister Bhupendra Singh. The police have said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing senior police officials in Bhopal on Tuesday had said that he will personally review the action taken in rape cases every fortnight.
The Madhya Pradesh government is rattled by the public furore over the persistent rape cases reported from various parts of the state.
Few days ago, Sagar disrict court had handed death penalty to a rapist of a minor girl, while completing the hearing within 46 days.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
