Woman Gangraped in Front of husband in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Three Arrested

Three people were arrested after a woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her husband in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday. The husband was also beaten up during the incident which took place in Sindhari police station area where the married couple was on their way to Barmer town on a motorcycle. While police managed to apprehend three accused, the fourth one, who ran away with the couple’s vehicle, is still at large.

Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma said a woman was travelling with her husband from Balotra to Barmer via Sarnu. However, the couple was stopped by four miscreants travelling in an Eeco car near Sarnu. The three accused then thrashed the man and forced the couple into the car. The fourth accused fled from the spot with the bike of the couple.

The three men took the couple to a secluded place where they took turns to rape the woman in front of her husband. After committing the crime, the accused left the couple a few kilometers away from the Sarnu toll gate. When the villagers noticed the woman in a helpless condition, they immediately informed the police following which both of them were rushed to hospital.

Sharma said as soon as they received the information of the incident, different teams of police were formed and managed to arrest Sajan (20), Bhomaram (21) and Naresh Jaat (18) the same day. All the three accused are currently being questioned.

Sharma further said the medical examination of the woman was conducted at the same hospital where she was admitted. Since the victim was not feeling well, police sent her home along with her husband.

For the last few months, Barmer has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It was recently discovered that cases of mass suicides were increasing in the district with 47 such incidents taking place in the last five years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here