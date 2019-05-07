Take the pledge to vote

Woman Gangraped in Rajasthan, Accused Filmed the Act and Uploaded Video on Social Media

The incident took place on April 26 when the woman was travelling with her husband on a bike, the police said.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Woman Gangraped in Rajasthan, Accused Filmed the Act and Uploaded Video on Social Media
Jaipur: A woman was allegedly raped by five persons in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media, they added.

The incident took place on April 26 when the woman was travelling on a bike with her husband. The suspects stopped them on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and dragged the couple to an isolated area, where they allegedly raped the woman and threatened her husband with dire consequences, police said.

"Two of the suspects were identified as Chotelal and Ashok. None of them could be arrested," they said.

An FIR was lodged on May 2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act against five accused and efforts are underway to nab them, police said.
