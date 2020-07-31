Woman Gangraped in UP's Bulandshahr, Police Register Complaint

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Friday. A case under Section 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against two identified and three unknown persons on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman's brother-in-law, they said.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Thursday night when the widow went to an agricultural field near her house, police said. When she did not return home, her family members started searching for her and she was later found in the field, they said. The woman told her family that five men assaulted her and identified two of them from her neighbouring village, police said.