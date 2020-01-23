Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Gets Three Year Rigorous Imprisonment for Driving Minor Girl to Attempt Suicide

District Judge R S Gupta in his order on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused, Surekha Gaikwad, and ordered that Rs 10,000 out of it be given to the victim, then aged 14.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Gets Three Year Rigorous Imprisonment for Driving Minor Girl to Attempt Suicide
Representative image.

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has awarded three years' rigorous imprisonment to a 40-year-old woman for driving a teenaged girl to attempt suicide in 2016.

District Judge R S Gupta in his order on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused, Surekha Gaikwad, and ordered that Rs 10,000 out of it be given to the victim, then aged 14.

The accused was pronounced guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 195-A (whoever threatens another with any injury to his person, reputation or property).

Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and the accused, a shopkeeper, were residents of Kopri locality in Thane city.

Before this incident, during an identification parade in a case of eve-teasing and molestation filed by the victim, she had identified a man as the accused. Gaikwad, who was acquainted with the man, got annoyed over this and asked the victim not to depose in court against him.

The woman also threatened the victim that since she had identified the man in the molestation case, he would throw acid on her after coming out of jail.

Upset over the threat, the victim hanged herself from the ceiling of her home on October 12, 2016, when her mother had gone out for work and her father was sitting outside.

After sometime, when the victim did not open the door, her parents raised an alarm. Their neighbours rushed in and broke open the door. The victim, who was found unconscious, was brought down and rushed to a hospital where she underwent treatment.

Later, based on a police complaint filed by the victim, an FIR was registered against Gaikwad.

After hearing both the sides, the judge relied on the victim's deposition in the court, and in his order said the prosecution proved the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram