Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Burnt Roti in Uttar Pradesh
On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case of domestic violence will be registered against the husband, the police said.
Banda: A woman has complained to police that she was given triple talaq and forced to leave her husband's house because a roti she had prepared was burnt.
The incident has reportedly happened in Pahretha village of Mahoba district and it came to light after the 24-year-old woman registered a complaint with the police on Sunday, ASP Banshraj Yadav said.
On the basis of her complaint, a case of domestic violence will be registered against the husband, he said.
The woman, who got married last year, also alleged that her husband had inflicted burn injuries on her with cigarettes three days before 'divorcing' her by way of triple talaq, the police said.
The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.
