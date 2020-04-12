Woman Gives Birth in Police Van on the Way to Hospital in Jammu

Jammu: 32-year-old woman, hailing from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, gave birth to a baby girl while being shifted to a hospital here in a police van on Sunday, police said.

Sonia Devi, who presently lives in Channi Himmat locality here, experienced labour pain around 2 am Sunday when her husband Raj Kumar, a migrant labourer, made a distress call to Police Control Room (PCR), seeking help, a police official said.

He said the PCR immediately passed on the information to the police station concerned and a van was rushed to take Devi to SMGS hospital.

However, the woman gave birth to a female baby en route to the hospital, the official said, adding the woman was taken to her home after being given first aid. Both the mother and child are in good health, the official said.

