Woman Gives Birth on Road in Uttar Pradesh After Accident, Dies Minutes Later

Minutes before her death due to a road accident, a woman gave birth to her child on a road in Ferozabad, Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Narkhi area of Ferozabad on Wednesday, the police said.

Ramu and his eight-month pregnant wife Kamini, residents of Dhanaula in Agra, were travelling on their motorcycle when a truck rammed into the two-wheeler near Bartra village, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

The woman fell on the road and died after giving birth to a baby girl, he said, adding that the newborn is completely healthy.

Later, villagers blocked the road but police brought the situation under control. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a probe is underway, the police added.

